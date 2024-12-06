Amber Heard pregnant with second child

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (IANS) After an ugly legal battle against her ex-husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp, things are looking bright for actress Amber Heard.

The actress is expanding her family as she is expecting her second baby, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A spokesperson for the actress said, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige”.

As per ‘People’, Heard is already mom to Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021. When she revealed the news of Oonagh three months after her birth, Heard wrote on Instagram that she had "decided I wanted to have a child" four years prior and "wanted to do it on my own terms”.

She wrote at the time, “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib”.

Since then, Heard has shared periodic updates about Oonagh and motherhood, including posts calling herself "just the mom and the dad" as well as a "multitasking mama”. Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp, with whom she was embroiled in a highly publicised, contentious defamation trial in Virginia during the summer of 2022.

After that legal battle, the actress moved overseas to live a quieter life in Madrid, Spain. With the trial behind her, Heard told NBC News in June 2022 after the verdict that she was looking forward to focusing on her family.

She said, "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers”.

