Detroit Flight Scare: Man Tries to Open Exit Door Mid-Air, Fights With Crew

Even as aviation mishaps and disasters continue to instill fear among passengers, a man on board a Delta Airlines flight from Omaha to Detroit attempted to open the emergency exit — putting the lives of passengers and crew at risk.

The incident took place on Thursday (July 17), when the pilot of SkyWest Airlines Flight 3612 contacted the control tower at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, requesting an emergency landing due to a disruptive passenger.

The unruly passenger, identified as Mario Nikprelaj, reportedly fought with a flight attendant and tried to open the emergency exit mid-air. The flight had completed one-third of its journey when the pilot requested an emergency landing.

Passengers and crew were able to stop Mario from opening the emergency exit. Cedar Rapids police arrested him immediately after the flight landed.

Mario now faces charges of disorderly conduct, assault, possession of prescription medication, and first-degree harassment. He appeared in court on Friday, where the judge reportedly set his bond at $10,000. He could face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

Following the dramatic turn of events, the flight completed its journey to Detroit — logging a three-hour delay.

SkyWest Airlines, a Utah-based regional carrier that operates flights for major airlines including United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines, stated: “SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”