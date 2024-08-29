Indonesia, African countries to seek 3.5 billion USD business deals in cooperation forum

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) Indonesia will host the second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) on September 1-3 in its resort island Bali, with the aim of securing business agreements worth 3.5 billion US dollars to address pressing issues in energy and food security.

Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury said on Thursday that the IAF is expected to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and African countries and produce concrete plans of what great potential could be developed between the two.

"Our main focus for this year's forum is economic transformation, energy and mining, food security, health, and development cooperation. And for the private sector and state-owned enterprises, we estimate there will be agreements worth 3.5 billion dollars," Mansury told a virtual press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the IAF is expected to draw 855 participants, particularly from African and Global South countries.

During the same event, Rwandan Ambassador to Indonesia Abdul Karim Harerimana expressed that the IAF's goal is to serve as a platform for idea exchange to tackle developmental challenges and enhance international cooperation on development.

"This is also expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia, Rwanda and African countries as a whole, as well as open up opportunities for closer and mutually beneficial collaboration among us," Harerimana said.

