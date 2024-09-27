India, first Asian country, to host IBCA World Junior and Women C'ship for Blind

Bangaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) is set to host the 12th edition of the IBCA World Junior and World Women Championships for the Blind at the Chancery Pavilion Hotel from September 28 to October 6.

It is the first time that the World Junior and Woman Chess Championship for the Visually Impaired is being held outside Europe, and India has been chosen as the first Asian country to host the event.

The event will witness the past world champions, international masters, and FIDE-rated players who will be attending the event and will represent their respective countries.

A total of 32 players from countries such as the USA, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, and many others will be competing in this exciting tournament. Asian Para Games medalists Megha Chakraborty and Tijan Gawar from India, along with other junior and women players, will participate and showcase their talent on an international stage.

In the last 26 years, India has participated in two Olympiads, six world chess championships, 10 world juniors, four women world championships, four world cup team events, and three international open tournaments.

"It is our honour to host this event, where we not only celebrate the exceptional talents of players with visual impairments but also strengthen the chess community around the world. We look forward to some sensational games and personal stories the next few days will bring," said Charudatta Jhadhav, AICFB president of the All India Chess Federation for the Blind.

Jhadhav himself is a chess champion and a National Award winner for the Best Disabled Employee of the Year. He has developed "Talk64," a speech-enabled chess software that he has precisely designed for chatting: Radio Chess, the world's first dedicated Internet radio for Chess for the Blind.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.