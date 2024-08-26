I like it when Haaland 'presses like an animal': Guardiola

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Two games into the Premier League season and Erling Haaland has already put in his bid for the Golden Boot award, having scored four goals whilst securing six points for Manchester City.

Haaland bagged his 10th hat-trick for the Club in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich. The 24-year-old’s treble followed his goal in City's 2-0 opening day win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about what City boss Pep Guardiola and Haaland discussed over the summer, the former stated it is the Norwegian’s pressing that helps the team and he even went as far as to label it as ‘scary.’

"I like it when he runs a lot. I like it when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected you are defensively, you are connected offensively. When you are defensively disconnected, the ball comes to you and surprises you, you’re not precise.

"If the central defender has the ball, make him sprint with this body, with those legs moving, it’s scary and helps the people in the middle to support him and we are more effective in our high pressing. We need him. It is not negotiable. If he doesn’t score a goal that’s fine but you have to do it," Guardiola was quoted by club's website.

Haaland joined Manchester City in the 2022/23 season and went on to score 36 goals whilst making 35 appearances, which is the most ever scored in a single season and helped City win the historic treble. The following season, he ended with 27 goals, five more than his closest competitor. This was his second consecutive Golden Boot, making him the fifth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

However, Haaland struggled with slight injuries and knocks throughout the season but Guardiola believes the Norwegian is looking ‘sharper’ this season.

"Last season, he always had problems in the hips, in the ankles, in the knees. This season of course, he takes care of himself with the physios really well, but I had the feeling that he is sharper. After training sessions, he stays longer to practice the crosses and controls. Last season, it never happened because he was not perfect. With his body, he has to be perfect to perform at that level," he added.

