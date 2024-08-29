Telangana CM's brother responds to HYDRAA's land encroachment notice!

Telangana's Chief Minister Anulula Revanth Reddy's brother, Anumula Tirupati Reddy, has finally responded to the notice sent by the Serilingampally Revenue Office regarding his property in Madhapur Amar Society. He stated that he purchased the property in Madhapur in 2015 without knowing that the land was part of Durgam Cheruvu's Full Tank Level (FTL).

While clarifying, he said he has no objection to the government taking any remedial measures. This property is in Koteswara Rao's name.

A Tirupathi Reddy, the brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has received demolition notices from the Telangana government for a number of notable buildings close to Durgam Cheruvu Lake, including his office. According to the notices posted on Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society properties, these structures are located within the lake's non-development zone and must be removed within 30 days.

Adjacent to the lake, residents of Nectars Colony, Doctors Colony, Kavuri Hills, and Amar Society have also received letters of this nature from revenue officers, who are led by the district collector of Rangareddy and the deputy collector of Serilingampally.

