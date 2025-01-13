Man Spends Rs 1 Crore on Golden Kite for Sankranti 2025: Is it Real?

In a bizarre incident, a man from Patbasthi, Hyderabad, has claimed to have spent a whopping Rs 1 crore to create a kite made of gold, adorned with diamonds and other precious stones. He even went on to say that he spent an additional Rs 40 lakh to create a special manja (kite string) to fly his golden kite.

The man, who has been identified as a social media enthusiast, has been flaunting his "golden kite" on various social media platforms, claiming that it is a masterpiece that will make him famous. However, his claims have been met with skepticism and ridicule by many, who have accused him of trying to pull off a publicity stunt.

Sources close to the man say he's been trying for a while to get social media fame and has tried everything in the book to garner attention. "He has used social media as a means to promote himself, and he's been trying to create a buzz around his life," said the source. "He's spent money on some fake publicity stunts just to get attention."

The man's claims of creating a golden kite have been met with widespread ridicule, as many point out that it is impossible to create a kite that can fly with such heavy materials. "It's just not possible to create a kite that can fly with gold and diamonds," said a kite expert. "The weight of the materials would make it impossible for the kite to fly."

Although there was skepticism from his audience, he continued insisting that his golden kite was true and that soon enough, it would soar high into the skies. This is bound to remain so - claims- since his frantic effort to achieve popularity on social media continues to bear no fruit.

This incident reflects the growing trend of people trying to gain social media fame by all means. In an attempt to attract attention and likes, many are resorting to creating fake publicity stunts and making outlandish claims. However, as this incident shows, such tactics are unlikely to succeed in the long run.

