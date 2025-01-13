Kang Ha Neul's Six Must-Watch Korean Movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Viki

Korean actor Kang Ha-neul, widely recognized for his role in Squid Game 2, has starred in numerous successful films across various genres. Here are six of his must-watch movies available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Viki:

Twenty (2017) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

In Twenty, Kang Ha-neul plays a fun-loving character navigating the challenges of turning 20. The film, filled with humor and friendship, became a hit in Korea.

Forgotten (2017) - Available on Netflix

A gripping thriller, Forgotten follows a man investigating his brother's mysterious disappearance. Kang Ha-neul delivers a powerful performance in this suspenseful movie.

Midnight Runners (2017) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

This action-packed film sees Kang Ha-neul and Park Seo-joon as two police academy students who become unlikely heroes when they stumble upon a human trafficking case.

Love Reset (2023) - Available on Viki

In Love Reset, Kang Ha-neul stars in a romantic drama that focuses on love, relationships, and second chances.

Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) - Available on Netflix

Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is a comedy-adventure film where Kang Ha-neul plays a courageous pirate seeking treasure.

Waiting for the Rain (2021) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

This 2021 drama, Waiting for the Rain, stars Kang Ha-neul in a moving story about love and loss.

Kang Ha-neul’s diverse roles in these films showcase his wide acting range, from comedy and romance to thrilling action and drama. Fans can enjoy these titles on their favorite streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Viki.