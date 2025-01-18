Kumbh Mela 2025: Secunderabad to Prayagraj Special Train Package for Pilgrims

In response to the growing number of devotees heading to the Kumbh Mela, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train from Secunderabad. The IRCTC has also announced a special package for this journey. The charges have been set at ₹23,035 for adults in the economy class and ₹22,140 for children under 11 years of age. The train will depart from Secunderabad on February 15 and will return on February 22, completing an 8-day journey. This package will include visits to Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, the locations of the Kumbh Mela, as per the IRCTC announcement.

The Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and many devotees are eager to take a holy dip at the mela. Nearly 7 crore devotees have already performed the Pushkar Snan. People from the Telugu states are also traveling to the event, with some facing challenges due to the journey. To assist these pilgrims, the Indian Railways has introduced the special train service and its corresponding package. Let's look at the details of the package.

Package Details:

Train Journey:

The train will depart from Secunderabad on February 15 and reach Prayagraj on the 18th. On February 19, pilgrims will visit the Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi Vishalakshi, and Annapurna Devi temples in Varanasi, and take rest that day. On February 20, the train will reach Ayodhya, where pilgrims will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples before beginning their return journey. The train will reach Secunderabad on the night of February 22.

Train Stops:

The train, which will depart from Secunderabad on February 15, will stop at 20 stations along the route. The stations are: Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur (Berhampur), Chatrapur, Kurdaroad, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Balasore. IRCTC will provide passengers with the opportunity to board the train at these stations.

Kumbh Mela Ending on February 26:

The Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, with the Pushya Purnima Snan, will conclude on February 26 with Maha Shivaratri. Devotees participate in river baths, called "Shahi Snan" (Royal Bath), believing it purifies them of sins and grants liberation. Here are the key dates for the "Shahi Snan" in 2025:

January 13, 2025: Pushya Purnima (End)

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (End)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya

February 3, 2025: Vasant Panchami

February 12, 2025: Magha Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivaratri

The origins of the Kumbh Mela are linked to the myth of the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) in Hindu mythology. The Kumbh Mela, which has been celebrated for over 850 years, is said to have been initiated by Adi Shankaracharya. Some scholars trace its origins to the Gupta period. The Purna Kumbh Mela is held once every 12 years in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. It is an event of great religious and cultural significance for Indian society, featuring rituals such as temple visits, charity, and other spiritual activities. The Mahakumbh Mela reflects the diversity of Hinduism, with ascetics, aghoris, and sannyasis participating in the event, embodying the unity of faith, society, and cultural heritage.