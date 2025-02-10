Maha Kumbh 2025 Huge Rush: Record One-Third Indian Population Visits Prayagraj for Holy Dip

Prayagraj: Amid an unprecedented influx of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh, a senior government official has advised journalists and visitors to postpone their travel to Prayagraj by at least 2-3 days. The advisory, shared via WhatsApp, urged people to avoid visiting the city temporarily due to severe congestion.

Massive Pilgrim Surge

Director of Information Shishir Kumar revealed that as of February 10 morning, over 43.57 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Sangam since the beginning of the event. "This is the largest human congregation ever witnessed. While we had anticipated a huge turnout, the actual numbers have far exceeded our projections," he said. Businesses in the region are witnessing a sharp revival as pilgrims return in overwhelming numbers.

Traffic Nightmare: 10 km Jams and Hours of Delay

The sheer volume of devotees has led to severe traffic congestion across Prayagraj. Senior journalist Hemant Tiwari shared his experience, stating that his journey from Lucknow to Prayagraj, which typically takes under four hours, stretched to 13 hours. "Most of my journey was smooth until I reached the Prayagraj border, where traffic came to a standstill," he said.

Reports indicate that traffic jams extend over 10 km around Prayagraj, with all entry roads packed. The situation worsened on Sunday due to a surge of devotees from nearby districts, who planned to take a dip and return the same day but were forced to stay back due to gridlock. Highways connecting Prayagraj to Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Rewa saw traffic crawling for nearly 25 km, leaving thousands stranded without food and water for hours.

UB Singh, a devotee from Lucknow, abandoned his trip midway due to the unbearable conditions. "There was no drinking water, food was overpriced, and traffic was not moving. I had no choice but to return without taking a dip," he lamented.

Sanat Chatterjee from Kolkata, however, endured the ordeal. "It took me 18 hours to reach the Kumbh. Water bottles that usually cost Rs 20 were being sold for Rs 50 at roadside stalls. There was no option but to pay or stay thirsty," he said.

Emergency Railway and Crowd Management Measures

To manage the massive crowds, authorities have implemented emergency measures at Prayagraj Junction. Kuldeep Tiwari, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway Lucknow, announced that Prayagraj Sangam railway station will remain closed until February 14 to prevent overcrowding.

Railway Division PRO Amit Singh detailed additional crowd control strategies, including color-coded tickets and designated shelter slots equipped with temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas. Reserved ticket holders will be granted entry through Gate No. 5 to streamline passenger movement. Local transport services, including taxis, autos, and e-rickshaws, have been instructed to follow a one-way traffic system to ease congestion.

Key Footfall Statistics

January 13 (Paush Purnima): 1.70 crore

January 14 (Makar Sankranti): 3.50 crore

January 26: 1.74 crore

January 27: 1.55 crore

January 28: 4.99 crore

January 29 (Mauni Amavasya): 7.64 crore (Highest)

January 30: 2.06 crore

January 31: 1.82 crore

February 1: 2.15 crore

February 3 (Basant Panchami): 2.57 crore

February 9: 1.57 crore

Struggles of Pilgrims

Overcrowding has led to distressing situations for many travelers. Akash Dwivedi, a devotee returning to Lucknow, was stuck in a traffic jam near Malaka village for over three hours. Trains have been equally chaotic, with desperate passengers resorting to extreme measures to secure a seat.

In Varanasi, a group of women forcibly entered a train engine after failing to find space in compartments, prompting police intervention. In Hardoi, frustrated devotees resorted to vandalism when train coach doors remained shut, further complicating the situation.

"We saw people fainting due to exhaustion and dehydration. Children were crying, and elderly pilgrims struggled to cope. Authorities must ensure basic necessities like food and water are available for devotees," said Meena Sharma, a social activist volunteering at the Maha Kumbh.

With the festival entering its final weeks, authorities are on high alert, working tirelessly to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of pilgrims attending this once-in-12-years spiritual gathering.