Fire Accident at Jeedimetla SSV Fab Factory: Watch Video

A devastating fire erupted at the SSV Fab factory, a polythene bag manufacturing facility, located in the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Medchal district, Hyderabad, on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the relentless efforts of firefighting teams, the blaze remains largely uncontrollable.

The fire was fueled by a large stock of plastic raw materials stored on the factory's lower floor, which has significantly intensified the flames. Four fire engines have been deployed to the scene, and crews have been working around the clock to contain the fire. Authorities expect to have the situation under control by Wednesday afternoon.

As the fire engulfed the building, it led to a complete collapse of the structure, creating widespread panic among nearby residents. Thick plumes of smoke have caused alarm, with the threat of the fire spreading to neighboring factories. Firefighters are focused on preventing further damage and ensuring that the blaze does not reach adjacent industrial units.

Emergency response teams and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, prioritizing public safety and taking steps to minimize any additional risks from the ongoing fire.

