Inturi Ravi Kiran's Wife Sujana: My Husband's Life is in Danger

November 27, Visakhapatnam:

YSRCP social media activist Inturi Ravi Kiran's illegal arrest drew flak and criticism against the incumbent coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu. Allegations are rife against AP police department over Inturi's arrest and false cases. Amidst this, Inturi's wife Sujana expressed her distress at a media conference held at the Visakhapatnam Press Club on Wednesday, stating that she does not understand why these false cases are being filed. When asked about the cases, the police have not provided any answers.

"Inturi Ravi kiran's health is deteriorating. He is a heart patient and needs to rest for eight hours daily. He is being forced to travel 500 to 600 kilometers every day. If something happens to him, who will take responsibility? Ravikiran's life is at risk due to the police. They are sending him across the state under PT warrants. The police are working for social media activists. A total of 20 cases have been filed against Ravikiran. The coalition government is taking revenge," Sujana said, expressing her anger.

"Even when I went to the police station, the CI officers from Duvvada and Rajahmundry treated me rudely. Despite doctors informing the police about Ravikiren's health condition, they have not paid any attention. The government is intentionally filing cases against Ravikiran. False complaints are being lodged with TDP leaders," Sujana added.