Case Registered Against Venkatesh, Rana, and Suresh Babu Over Deccan Kitchen Demolition

The Daggubati family, famous for their prominent presence in the film industry, is facing a legal setback in a property dispute. The Nampally court in Hyderabad has ordered an investigation after the family demolished the Deccan Kitchen Hotel, ignoring a High Court order that had instructed them not to take any action on the property.

A case has been registered against Tollywood’s Daggubati Venkatesh, producer Suresh Babu, hero Rana Daggubati, and Abhiram. The Filmnagar police filed the case after the Nampally court approved the registration of charges. The family members are accused of illegally demolishing the Deccan Kitchen Hotel despite the High Court’s orders. The charges against them include sections 448 (house trespass), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The dispute began when Nandakumar, the owner of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel, leased land from Venkatesh in Filmnagar to run his restaurant. A further issue arose when Nandakumar leased land from Rana and began construction, which led to a conflict. As the lease for Rana’s land ended, Nandakumar continued his construction, prompting Rana to complain to the GHMC. In response, GHMC officials issued notices to Nandakumar, and the Deccan Kitchen structures were partially demolished in 2022.

However, in January 2024, the Daggubati family completely demolished the hotel, disregarding the High Court's order to maintain the status quo. This prompted Nandakumar to approach the Nampally court and seek legal action against the family. Nandakumar claimed that he had suffered a loss of Rs. 20 crore due to the demolition.

The Daggubati family argues that the dispute began about six years ago when Nandakumar leased 1,000 yards of land from Venkatesh and set up the restaurant. The family claims the demolition actions were part of addressing the ongoing issue. However, with the court now directing legal action against them, the controversy has intensified.

The case has caused a stir in the film industry, raising concerns over the influence of high-profile families in legal matters. Following the court's decision, the police have registered the FIR and begun their investigation.