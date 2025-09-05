Charminar Closed on September 6 for Ganesh Idol Immersions – ASI Notice

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stated that the iconic Charminar monument in Hyderabad will remain closed to visitors on September 6. This temporary closure comes in view of the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies, which are scheduled across the city on the same day. The ASI has also confirmed that online ticket sales for Charminar will not be operational during this period.

According to the official statement, the closure order has been issued under the powers granted by Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959. The directive follows a formal request from the Charminar ACP, aimed at ensuring smooth management of the heavy crowds expected during the immersion processions. Authorities have highlighted that this measure is essential to maintain public safety, as the monument and its surrounding areas witness significant footfall during festivals.

The Charminar, one of Hyderabad’s most visited heritage sites, attracts thousands of tourists daily. However, during major cultural and religious events such as Ganesh Chaturthi, the ASI periodically enforces temporary closures to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of both the visitors and the monument.

Visitors planning to explore Charminar are advised to reschedule their visit for dates after September 6. The ASI also urges the public to follow official announcements and avoid attempting to access the monument during the closure, as law enforcement will be in place to manage crowds and ensure smooth conduct of the immersion ceremonies.

Stay tuned for updates on Charminar reopening and other heritage site notifications in Hyderabad.