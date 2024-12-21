Charlapalli Railway Station to Inaugurate on December 28 with Modern Facilities

Hyderabad: In a shift from earlier expectations, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will officially inaugurate the redeveloped Charlapalli Railway Station on December 28, rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi as previously speculated.

The station, developed at a cost of Rs 430 crore, was initially scheduled for completion in August, following road widening work in the surrounding areas. However, delays occurred mainly due to challenges in acquiring land for the approach roads.

Once operational, Charlapalli Station will be capable of accommodating up to 50 trains, featuring modern amenities such as elevators, escalators, nine platforms, and ample parking. In its initial phase, South Central Railway (SCR) plans to run about 25 train services from the station.

Key trains like the Krishna Express, Sabari Express, and Satavahana Express will be among those operating from the new terminal. Additionally, coach maintenance facilities will be available to ensure trains can begin their journey directly from Charlapalli.

Charlapalli will become the fourth major passenger terminal in Hyderabad, joining Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda. With its advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology, the station is expected to ease congestion at the existing terminals and cater to the growing transportation needs of the city.

Although the inauguration date has been confirmed, South Central Railway has yet to make an official announcement.