31 Days to Vinayaka Chaviti, preparation begins!

As August arrives, people are ready to celebrate the biggest festivals in Hyderabad. One of the biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, falls on September 7, 2024, within 31 days. As the days are getting near, the celebration preparations have already started. Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi and other associations started their grand preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Pre-bookings for Lord Ganesh idols have surged in Dhoolpet and other areas. Organizers are moving swiftly to secure venues, music bands, and other essentials. In just 31 days, Ganesh idols will start to arrive for sale in areas like Nagole and Hayatnagar in Hyderabad.