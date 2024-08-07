Cong MP Suresh seeks evacuation of Indians from strife-torn Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday demanded that Indians living in strife-torn Bangladesh be evacuate from the country.

"The condition of Bangladesh is very critical, the crisis is still prevailing. We are very concerned about those people who are living and studying there," K Suresh told IANS.

In a plea to the Centre the Congress MP said, "I appeal to the government of India to ensure the safety and security of Indians in Bangladesh."

Dwelling on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's statement in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, Suresh said, "The Congress party is with the government and whatever they will decide we are in favour of it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar expressed India's deep concern over the attacks on minorities, their businesses, and temples at "multiple locations" in the neighbouring country.

Jaishankar's remarks came a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and reached India following massive violence in Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh over the quota issue.

"Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses, and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," the EAM said while detailing the events since August 4 when things took a "very serious turn" in Bangladesh.

Asserting that the Indian government remains in "regular touch" with the authorities in Dhaka, Jaishankar said that New Delhi expects the host government to provide required security protection to Indian establishments in Bangladesh besides ensuring the protection and well-being of minorities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the bodies of 29 people, including 20 Awami League leaders, were found across the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

At least 10 people were killed in violence-hit Satkhira, and 11 more lost their lives in mob attacks in Comilla.

Police have also reported incidents of arson across multiple cities. Eyewitnesses recounted an attack on the house of former councillor Md Shah Alam in Ashoktala, which was set ablaze by an "angry mob.”

