Kate Winslet reveals deliberate act on set body-shaming her

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Kate Winslet is comfortable in her own skin, and she wants everybody who works with her to know this.

The actress refuses to be ashamed of looking like the 48-year-old mother-of-two that she is, by a crew member on the set of her new film, about war photographer Lee Miller, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “There’s a bit where Lee is sitting on a bench in a bikini. And one of the crew came up between takes and said, ‘you might want to sit up straighter’. So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not in your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

Asked if she minded looking her age on the big screen, she said: “The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the star has a bucket list of 50 things she wants to do to celebrate her 50th birthday.

She said: “I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or acts of kindness. I’m gathering a little list.”

Kate’s new film, ‘Lee’, about the fashion model who became a Second World War photographer for Vogue, is set to be released next month.

In June, Kate opened up about how she felt "beaten up" in the spotlight following her role in the acclaimed film ‘Titanic’.

Speaking of her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 blockbuster, she revealed that she found it hard to talk about how hurt she was by commentary on her body following her role in it.

She told Variety: "I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told … I had a lovely family, but all my family saw is 'My God, Kate's got work in a really big film’.”

“One doesn't want to turn around to your mum and dad and say 'it's really hard, actually',” she added.

