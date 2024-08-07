Afghanistan batter Ihsanullah Janat hadned 5-year ban for anti-corruption code breach

Kabul, Aug 7 (IANS) Top-order batter Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from all forms of cricketing activities for five years after breaching Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and ICC anti-corruption codes during the second edition of the Kabul Premier League (KPL), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match.

"In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities," ACB said in a statement.

The five-year ban takes effect immediately and will remain in place for the next five years.

It also said the ACB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has revealed that three other players are also under suspicion for involvement in match-fixing, and investigations are underway. Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt.

Janat made his first-class debut for Afghanistan against the Netherlands in the 2015–17 ICC Intercontinental Cup on July 29, 2016.

He has represented Afghanistan in three Tests, 16 ODIs and a solitary T20I, scoring a total of 437 runs across formats. He last played an international match in 2022 during a T20I series against Zimbabwe.

