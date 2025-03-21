Hina Khan applauds Gippy Grewal for bridging Punjabi Film Industry with Bollywood

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) TV actress Hina Khan recently took to social media to praise actor and singer Gippy Grewal for his efforts in bridging the gap between the Punjabi film industry and Bollywood.

Gippy’s upcoming actioner "Akaal" will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the upcoming Punjabi film. On Friday, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note wherein she shared photos from her recent reunion with Gippy and his family. In some of the images, the actress is seen striking happy poses with Gippy’s son Gurfateh Singh Grewal, aka Shinda.

For the caption, Hina wrote, “About last night. Met with my extended family, who has always been there.. Gippy you are a pure soul and you have a golden heart.. Espcially YOU my darling Rav @ravneetgrewalofficial From the moment you got to know about my diagnosis, you never stopped checking up on me and I will never forget the special PATH and ARDAAS you kept for me right before my surgery, so that everything goes well..”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress added, “I have a very special bond with this family..May this family flourish with love and happiness forever Big Big Congratulations @gippygrewal for connecting the PUNJABI film industry with BOLLYWOOD in the BIGGEST way possible.. Bestest wishes for AKAAL Tusi to chaa gaye Dher saara pyaar always.”

Gippy Grewal not only stars in Akaal but also serves as the director and writer of the project. The film features a talented cast, including Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh in key roles.

Akaal will release in cinemas on 10th April, 2025, in Punjabi and Hindi.

Karan Johar, making his Punjabi film debut with Akaal, shared a heartfelt note expressing his pride in being associated with the project.

He wrote, “It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab, but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders.”

