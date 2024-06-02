Hansal Mehta celebrates one year of hit OTT show & Pratik Gandhi's launchpad, ‘Scoop’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for works like 'Shahid', 'CityLights', 'Aligarh', and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is celebrating the first anniversary of his hit streaming show 'Scoop'.

On Sunday, Hansal took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the show. The post features a mix of behind-the-scenes photos, premiere pictures, and stills from the show. The director expressed his gratitude towards his cast, crew, and audience for making the show a streaming phenomenon.

He wrote in the caption: “One year of a show that has given us so much and continues to give... #Scoop. Grateful.”

'Scoop' is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'. The Netflix show follows the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

Meanwhile, Hansal is currently in the UK, shooting for his streaming series 'Gandhi'. He also has 'The Buckingham Murders', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the pipeline.

The director recently announced the third season of the 'Scam' series. The upcoming season, titled 'Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga', will follow the life of businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara. In 2011, the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused two companies from the Sahara group of raising Rs 240 billion ($3.9 billion) from 30 million people through optionally fully convertible debentures.

