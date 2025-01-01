Gurugram Police foils robbery bid, three held

Gurugram, Jan 1 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested three accused persons for allegedly trying to commit robbery at gunpoint with illegal weapons here, police said on Tuesday.

With the arrest of these criminals, police claimed to have solved nine theft cases.

According to the police, Inspector Vishwa Gaurav, in charge of the crime branch, Sector-39, Gurugram, received information through sources regarding three accused persons with weapons trying to rob the passers-by near the Signature Global Building Road, Fazilpur Road, Badshahpur, Gurugram.

The police team acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team and reached the spot, where they arrested the accused trio with weapons.

The accused have been identified as Prakash (26), Devender alias Deva (22) and Sumit alias Lala (29).

A pistol, live cartridge, iron rod, torch, six mobile phones, a bike, a scooter and an autorickshaw have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In connection with the matter, a case under relevant sections was registered at the Badshahpur police station.

During police questioning, the accused also revealed that they had committed nine other thefts in Gurugram.

"From the perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that two cases related to theft were registered against Prakash in Gurugram and four cases related to theft were also registered against Devender alias Deva in Gurugram," said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar.

The accused will be produced before the court for further proceedings.

An investigation into the case is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.