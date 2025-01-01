Experts underscore need for preventive healthcare

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) As we step into 2025, the New Year brings not only celebrations but also a moment to reflect on the most valuable asset we possess-- our health.

At a time when stress, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles have become the norm, leading medical professionals are sounding the alarm on the pressing need for preventive healthcare.

Neglecting our health doesn’t just take a physical toll; it also brings financial, emotional, and psychological burdens, leaving families vulnerable to preventable crises.

Hyderabad’s renowned healthcare leaders have come together to share their insights on how people can safeguard their well-being and lead healthier lives. From managing stress and staying physically active to securing financial protection through health insurance, these experts provide actionable advice for individuals of all ages. Their collective message is clear: taking small, consistent steps towards better health today can prevent larger problems tomorrow.

Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals and a distinguished Cardiothoracic Surgeon, highlighted the importance of stress management and active living for heart health.

"Stress and obesity are among the greatest threats to heart health," he said, emphasising simple lifestyle changes such as reducing screen time and incorporating physical activity to mitigate these risks. "Let’s work together to make every heartbeat count," Dr Rao added, urging individuals to prioritise their heart health with nutritious food, exercise, and a stress-free lifestyle.

Dr Gayatri Kamineni, Chief Operating Officer and Orthopedic Surgeon at Kamineni Hospitals advocated for everyday physical activities like gardening, household chores, and walking to simultaneously enhance joint and heart health. She called for collective efforts to break stereotypes about household tasks and encouraged both men and women to actively participate in such activities.

Dr B. Kishore Reddy, Managing Director of Amor Hospitals and Chief Ortho Oncologist, underscored the importance of medical insurance in an era of escalating healthcare costs. "Cancer and lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes are on the rise," Dr Reddy noted, urging everyone above 40 to undergo preventive screenings. He emphasized the dual strategy of adopting a healthy lifestyle and securing comprehensive medical insurance to protect against unforeseen health challenges.

Dr C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), addressed the alarming rise of health issues in younger individuals. He pointed out how lifestyle changes and stress contribute to conditions like kidney stones and fertility issues. Dr Mallikarjuna advised young people to embrace preventive measures such as staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and reducing stress to avoid long-term complications.

Dr Devanand Kolothodi, Regional CEO of Aster DM Healthcare for the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Cluster said neglecting health comes with a high price. He urged people to avoid preventable health crises through regular check-ups, mindful eating, exercise, and mental well-being. "Let 2025 be the year we invest in our health for a more secure future," Dr Kolothodi emphasised.

