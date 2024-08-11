Gujarat Police seize drugs valued at Rs 1.7 crore in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (IANS) The Cyber Crime Branch of Gujarat Police on Sunday conducted raids in Ahmedabad and seized high-potency hybrid marijuana valued at Rs 1.7 crore, an official said.

He said that the operation targeted a group of individuals who were allegedly distributing harmful substances disguised within consumer products.

“The investigation revealed that the perpetrators were using online platforms and social media to sell these dangerous items, which included common goods such as Cheetos, Doritos, cookies, kids travel airbeds, air purifiers, soft toys, falcon watches, chocolate, jeans, ready-to-wear dresses, Bluetooth speakers, and ready-to-eat foods,” the official said.

He said that the law enforcement authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the IT Act.

“The seized drugs amounted to 670 grams of high-potency marijuana, indicating the scale and seriousness of the criminal network,” the official said.

He said that the investigation into the case is underway.

On August 5 and 6, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also seized narcotics worth Rs 831 crore. The ATS has also executed an operation at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district, where they seized liquid Tramadol worth Rs 31 crore.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi, said that four individuals involved in the illegal production and distribution of these narcotic substances, which are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, have been arrested.

In May 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released data showing that Gujarat contributed nearly one-third of the total value of narcotics seized across India.

Between March 1 and May 18, 2024, the ECI reported drug seizures worth Rs 3,958.85 crore, which constituted nearly 45 per cent of the total value of all seized items during this period, amounting to Rs 8,889 crore.

Gujarat alone accounted for Rs 1,187.8 crore or about 30 per cent of these drug seizures.

The ECI attributed this surge to enhanced vigilance and robust enforcement actions targeting inducements, including drugs and psychotropic substances.

“Continuous monitoring, precise data interpretation, and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to this significant spurt in seizures,” the ECI stated.

