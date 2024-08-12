Compare Home Loan Interest Rates of Leading Indian Banks

Comparison of Home Loan Interest Rate 2024: Exploring home loan options can be complex, particularly given the impact of changing interest rates on your financial future. It Is essential for potential homebuyers and those considering refinancing to keep updated of the current rates offered by India's leading banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

This comprehensive overview compares the most recent home loan interest rates from these key lenders. Whether you're new to home ownership or aiming to refinance your current mortgage, this guide will equip you with valuable information to make an educated choice in today's ever-changing home loan market.

PNB Home Loan interest rates:

PNB Housing provides quick and efficient financing options for various housing-related purposes, such as buying, renovating, building, or expanding a home.

Customers can access housing loans from PNB Housing with terms extending up to 30 years, available until they reach 70 years of age. Depending on the loan amount, PNB Housing is capable of approving and funding as much as 90% of a property's value. Interest rates at PNB vary between 8.50% and 11.45%. For specific details, refer to the table provided below.

State Bank of India Home Loan interest rates:

SBI provides a diverse array of home loan products. Their interest rates span from 8.50% to 11.55%. For a detailed breakdown of these rates, please refer to the table presented below.

Up to 35 lakh

Above 35 lakh