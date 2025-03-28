Post Office Savings Schemes Interest Rates for April-June 2025: Check Latest PPF, NSC Rates

The government has announced that the interest rates for small savings schemes will remain the same for the first quarter of FY 2025-26, from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025. This means that the rates for popular schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) will continue to be the same as in the previous quarter.

A circular released by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on March 28, 2025, confirmed that there would be no change in the interest rates. It stated, "The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from April 1, 2025, and ending on 30th June 2025, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January 2025 to 31st March 2025) of FY 2024-25."

This means that investors in small savings schemes will continue to earn the same returns as they did in the previous quarter. For example, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to offer an interest rate of 7.1%, National Savings Certificates (NSC) at 7.7%, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) at 8.2%, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) at 8.2%.

Small savings schemes, also known as post office schemes, are popular investment options in India due to their safety and attractive interest rates. The interest rates for these schemes are set by the government and are reviewed every quarter.

Here are the interest rates for small savings schemes from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025:

Post Office Savings Deposit: 4%

1-Year Time Deposit: 6.9%

2-Year Time Deposit: 7%

3-Year Time Deposit: 7.1%

5-Year Time Deposit: 7.5%

5-Year Recurring Deposit: 6.7%

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: 8.2%

Monthly Income Account Scheme: 7.4%

National Savings Certificate: 7.7%

Public Provident Fund Scheme: 7.1%

Kisan Vikas Patra: 7.5% (matures in 115 months)

Sukanya Samriddhi Account: 8.2%

The interest rates for small savings schemes were last changed in the last quarter of FY 2023-24, from January to March 2024. During that time, the government increased the interest rates for the 3-year time deposits and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY). The 3-year time deposit rate was increased from 7% to 7.1%, and the SSY rate was raised from 8% to 8.2%. No other changes were made at that time.

Since April 2024, there have been no changes in the interest rates for small savings schemes. The government sets these rates based on a methodology recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee, which suggests keeping the rates 25 to 100 basis points (1% = 100 basis points) above the yields of government bonds with similar maturities. This approach ensures that small savings schemes remain competitive and attractive to investors.

Overall, the unchanged interest rates will continue to benefit investors who rely on these safe and secure investment options.