Gujarat paves way for national economic growth with 12,000 start-ups: Minister

Gandhinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) The ‘BRICS - Youth Council Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation’ event was inaugurated on Tuesday at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

The initiative, aimed at providing a platform for young entrepreneurs and researchers to present their ideas, is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC).

During the event, the state Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput emphasised the importance of encouraging India’s youth, who today form the largest demographic in the country.

Rajput credited the state's development in the industrial sector to PM Modi’s vision, calling it a model for other states.

“Gujarat today accounts for 33 per cent of the nation’s exports and contributes over 18 per cent of India’s total industrial output,” said Rajput.

He added that the state’s contribution to the country’s GDP is approximately 8.4 per cent, making it the highest job-generating state in India.

He said that in 2022, the number of entities recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in Gujarat rose to 26,542, marking an 83 per cent increase compared to 2020.

The minister said that the state's startup landscape is diverse, with notable concentrations in various sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, IT services, and agriculture.

“For example, Gujarat has 1,343 startups in the healthcare sector, 1,186 in IT services, and 819 in agriculture, underscoring the state's broad focus on fostering innovation across multiple industries,” he said.

He further added that the state's young demographic is a contributor to its entrepreneurial environment as more than 60 per cent of Gujarat's population is in the age group of 15-45.

The minister also spoke about the government’s ongoing efforts to make the youth of the country tech-savvy and future-ready.

“With policies such as the 'Start-Up Policy,' Gujarat has become the leading state in fostering entrepreneurial spirit, with over 12,000 start-ups operational in the state and around 150,000 across the country,” he said.

The minister said that it is essential that the youth engage more in research and contribute to the nation’s development through innovation and entrepreneurship.

NFSU Chancellor J.M. Vyas also addressed the gathering, urging young entrepreneurs to harness their capabilities as India prepares to host the upcoming BRICS summit.

“This summit will showcase the potential of India’s young entrepreneurs, and we are working to awaken the youth’s awareness about BRICS through various pre-programs. NFSU is proud to be part of this initiative,” Vyas remarked.

GCTC’s Strategic Consultant, Prajna Kulshreshtha, also spoke at the event, highlighting that this program provides a golden opportunity for India's youth to showcase their innovative ideas, start-up ventures, and entrepreneurial spirit in the face of the BRICS nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.