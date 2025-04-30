'Gram Chikitsalay' promises a hearty dose of laughter & drama through its trailer

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Prime Video has unveiled the hilarious and heart-warming trailer for their upcoming Hindi Original drama series, "Gram Chikitsalay."

The clip offers a glimpse into Dr. Prabhat’s (Amol Parashar) chaotic yet endearing world as he settles into life in Bhatkandi. It highlights how his medical expertise is constantly put to the test as he navigates a series of challenges—from sceptical villagers and missing medical supplies to local political drama all the while trying to earn the villagers’ trust and prove his worth.

Amol Parashar, who essays the role of Dr. Prabhat in the series, said, “Portraying Dr. Prabhat has been one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after the camera stops rolling. At its heart, 'Gram Chikitsalay' is a nuanced exploration of a doctor’s determination to serve, even when faced with deep-rooted resistance from the community he hopes to help. The series masterfully weaves moments of levity with emotional depth, creating a narrative that I believe will resonate deeply with audiences. I'm excited for viewers to witness Dr. Prabhat's journey—his struggles, his triumphs, and his quest for that elusive first patient with 'Gram Chikitsalay' premiering on Prime Video in India and across the world on May 9.”

Vinay Pathak, who plays Daak Sahab in the series added, “What makes 'Gram Chikitsalay' stand out is its simplicity and relatability. The show captures the charm and quirks of village life while shedding light on an important issue—accessible healthcare. Working with such a talented ensemble cast has been wonderful—there was a natural camaraderie throughout the production that I believe has translated beautifully on screen. Rahul Pandey’s vision as a director, combined with the passion and dedication of the entire crew, has made this journey truly special. I’m thrilled to be part of this project and can’t wait for the series’ premiere on Prime Video so viewers can experience the humour, challenges, and heartfelt moments that make this series so special.”

“Gram Chikitsalay" will premiere on Prime Video on May 9.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.