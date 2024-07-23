Giriraj Singh says Budget will prove to be a milestone for Bihar

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Giriraj Singh, the BJP MP from Bihar's Begusarai, said on Tuesday that the Union Budget 2024-25 is built on four pillars -- women, farmers, youth, and workers.

Be it the MSME sector, agriculture, or the economy, the Budget is focused on all segments, Singh told IANS after the Union Budget was presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

"If we talk about Bihar, the NDA government has done a lot for the state's development. In 2015, Narendra Modiji announced a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the development of the state. This time again the Modi government has taken Bihar’s development to new heights. This Budget will prove to be a milestone for Bihar. This is what we call a 'Super Budget' that supports every sector,” the Union Minister of Textiles told IANS.

The Union Budget on Tuesday announced some big-ticket measures for Bihar with an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various projects, besides outlining plans for new airports and sports infrastructure in the state.

The government will also provide Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.