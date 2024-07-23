Tillotama Shome's role in 'Tribhuvan Mishra' does not 'shy away from seeking out pleasure'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome, who recently featured in the desi gangster series 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper', has opened up about her role as Bindi Jain, saying that her character does not shy away from seeking out pleasure.

Bindi, who is the queen of Bollywood dreams, leads a masala-packed rollercoaster life filled with twists, turns, and hilarious moments. Married to a gangster known as the Bhujia King, she yearns for a hero to sweep her off her feet, much like her own Raj running through the 'sarson ke khet.'

Talking about her character, Tillotama shared: "In Indian society, an unhappy marriage is often something to just live with. But Bindi does not shy away from seeking out pleasure. A big step for her and perhaps many of us.”

What makes this role even more special for Tillotama is the dream team behind it. She knew she was part of something amazing as soon as she read the script.

The actress said: "I would have played any character, even the male ones. This was a role and a show I really needed to be part of."

Calling the script a 'Bible', Tillotama praised the meticulous detail that brings each character to life.

"Puneet Krishna has created an entire universe. Everyone has a backstory, and their choices come from a place of emotion and yearning; it isn’t just to fill the gaps. It was refreshing to see a man write the female characters with such nuance. He is extremely astute, and as people watch the show, they will realise this as well," she added.

Starring Manav Kaul in the titular role, 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' tells the story of a top chartered accountant who is forced to take on a different line of work against his will.

The series follows his descent into chaos after becoming an escort to pay off debts. His journey through the criminal underworld is marked by comedic mishaps and violent confrontations as he navigates a perilous double life.

It also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak.

Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' is streaming on Netflix.

