Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata, Oppn over Kolkata rape-murder case

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Opposition over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

Speaking to IANS, the Union Minister said that Mamata Banerjee, in her pursuit of power, has forgotten about the promises she made to the people of her state.

The horrific crime committed against a woman by goons connected to her party reminded people of the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi, Singh claimed.

He also slammed the Trinamool Congress supremo for 'allowing' her 'goons' to attack a doctor at night, claiming that not even a leaf moves in Bengal without Mamata Banerjee' s order.

"Without her command, no one in Bengal can even breathe," he claimed.

Singh also accused Banerjee of instigating goons to destroy evidence at the crime scene and then pretend to mourn by taking out a peace march, whereas she could have caught the culprits within an hour had she intended to.

Slamming the Opposition's 'silence' on the matter, Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi for issuing a late statement in the matter and that too a weak one, blaming the local workers instead of condemning the criminals.

Singh claimed when the Hathras gang-rape case was reported in 2020, Rahul Gandhi gave a quick reaction while he is 'silent' on the Bengal matter because he can't speak against Mamata Banerjee, as it would ruin his political ambitions.

"This shows the reality of Rahul Gandhi," Singh told IANS.

The Union Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on a 'secular civil code', saying after Independence, Hindus accepted a common marriage act but practices like Sharia and triple talaq continued.

"It was PM Modi who removed these practices," Singh said, adding that there can be one law for the entire country only if we adopt a common civil code.

Talking about the three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, dates for which were announced by the Election Commission on Friday, Singh said stone pelters are no longer seen on the streets of Kashmir.

"People like Farooq Abdullah, who used to complain earlier, are quiet now. The Tricolour is flying high in J&K, job opportunities are increasing, hotels are reopening, and village elections are taking place as promised," Singh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.