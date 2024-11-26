Ghana to hold special voting ahead of general elections

Accra, Nov 26 (IANS) A special voting will be held in designated voting centres across Ghana for early voters on December 2, Bossman Asare, deputy commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), announced.

Asare said some 328 centres across the West African country have been designated for early voters to exercise their franchise and each centre will not have more than 750 eligible voters to ensure the exercise is conducted smoothly, Xinhua news agency reported.

The EC official urged those whose names are on the special voters' roll to go out on the day to cast their ballot as they will not be allowed to vote in the main election. He assured voters the country's electoral management body has put in place the necessary logistics to ensure the election is conducted in a free and fair manner.

Special voting is an arrangement put in place by the EC to allow persons, including security services, media personnel, and EC officials, who will be performing special election duties to vote earlier than the main polling day.

Ghanaians will vote in a presidential and parliamentary polls on December 7 to elect a president and 276 parliamentarians.

