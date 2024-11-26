David Wiese shares his secret of playing cricket at 39

Abu Dhabi, Nov 26 (IANS) Namibian all-rounder David Wiese who is presently featuring in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament for Deccan Gladiators being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium has shared his secret of staying motivated to play the sport even at the age of 39.

"For me, it's just the motivation to get better every single day. I love cricket and I enjoy training and I enjoy trying to get better. Every single time somebody mentions my age, it just motivates me a little bit more. The game has changed and you can go a little bit longer and maybe I got a little bit of a Chip on my shoulder when everybody mentions how old I am but that motivates me a little bit," Wiese said.

According to the right-handed cricketer, players in this modern age focus a lot on fitness that helps them play for a longer time.

"In the modern age, people are fitter and stronger. There's more advancement in technologies. All of that allows, people to play a little bit longer. The physios have got different techniques and people are stronger and it's a lot more professional now. There's a lot more on the line as well which motivates players to actually play a little bit longer now. So it's no just about power shots or technique, it's a little bit of both," he said.

The Namibian cricketer believes that tournament like Abu Dhabi T10 provides an opportunity to the youngsters to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business and gain some good experience from them.

"I think it's massive to be able to rub shoulders with some of the best guys in the world and for the younger guys and especially the local guys, you might not get that opportunity. If they are open to take some learnings, there's valuable information that you can learn. There's always room to learn.

"We also get a chance to learn from the youngsters as they always have different theories, different techniques, and they go up with the game differently. So they might see things a little bit differently," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.