Former AASU leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah gets bail in cheating case

Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) In a major relief, the Gauhati High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah in a cheating, blackmail and harassment case filed by a female student of Gauhati University.

The court has also directed the police to file a case diary by October 22. Earlier, a lower court refused Baruah to give bail in the same case. He then approached the High Court to get relief.

To recall, the 22-year-old law student of Gauhati University alleged that Baruah had threatened to kill her, abused her emotionally and physically, and made false promises of marriage. The allegations generated a lot of controversy within AASU.

While Baruah acknowledges having dated the student in the past, he claimed the relationship terminated six months ago.

The student leader earlier said that these were private concerns and that he did not want his personal affairs to be known. He continued by saying that he would provide all information in court and take the appropriate action following the hearing.

Baruah mentioned, “My mind is fractured. My mom is also experiencing mental distress. Both my mother's health and the health of the girl involved are concerns of mine. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me at this difficult time. I acknowledge that I have been in a relationship with the girl since 2021, but I also want to be clear that we are no longer together.”

The chief advisor of AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya advised Baruah to resign from his post to maintain the public image of the students’ organisation.

Bhattacharya said, “The president of AASU Utpal Sarma and I have discussed the matter in length with Baruah and he was advised to take relief from the post of general secretary. This was done to safeguard the image of the students’ organisation.”

Meanwhile, Shankar Jyoti Baruah was made to resign from the post of general secretary of AASU amidst the controversy. He has also quit the primary membership of the student body.

