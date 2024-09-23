RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, three others sent to judicial custody till Oct 7

Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) A special court in Kolkata on Monday sent R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital's former Principal and three others to judicial custody till October 7 in connection with the financial irregularities case.

The other three persons, who have been sent to judicial custody till October are Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Sinha.

While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, the other two are owners of business entities supplying medicines and medical equipment to R.G. Kar.

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) counsel informed the special court that the process of digital cloning of 18 digital gadgets seized during the investigation, which include mobile phones, laptops, hard discs and memory cards, among others, has been completed. The investigating officials are currently examining those and believe that more important clues in the matter relating to the financial irregularities are expected to surface following the examination process, he submitted.

Ghosh and three others were arrested by the CBI in the financial irregularities case on August 19. Later Ghosh was also shown as “arrested” by CBI in the ghastly rape and murder case of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar last month.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also started an investigation into the matter after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). While CBI’s investigation in the matter is court-directed and court-monitored, ED had made a suo motu entry into the matter. Already, the officials of both the central agencies have claimed to have collected incriminating documents in the case, conducted raids at multiple locations, and questioned several people.

The main charges against Ghosh are manipulating the tendering process at R.G. Kar to make room for ineligible suppliers or contractors, bypassing the norms for giving infrastructure-related work orders, smuggling bio-medical wastes and organs of unidentified bodies coming at the hospital morgue.

