Madhya Pradesh comes up with Annadata Kalyan Mission in policy mode

Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari (Poor, Youth, Farmer, and Woman), the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday launched ‘Annadata Kalyan Mission’ (Farmers’ welfare mission) in a “Policy frame”.

The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has approved the policy.

The state government is aiming to implement a comprehensive policy to increase farmers’ income through diverse activities beyond traditional agriculture.

“The policy has been designed to augment farmers' earnings through allied sectors, adopting a multidimensional approach to their growth and prosperity. Over the years, agricultural productivity has shown remarkable progress, with yields per hectare rising from 1,195 kg in 2003 to 2,393 kg in 2024 -- a significant increase of nearly 200 per cent,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, the State Urban Development Minister.

The mission aspires to transform farmers into progressive entrepreneurs, promoting practices such as organic farming to boost productivity while safeguarding environmental health, the minister said.

Support will also be extended to farmers cultivating high-value horticultural crops, offering them better market returns. Programmes from horticulture, veterinary, and fisheries departments, among others, will be integrated to provide holistic assistance to the farming community, he said.

“We have already launched policies for the poor, youth, and women in mission mode, as envisioned in the Prime Minister’s GYAN concept. The Annadata initiative will also operate in mission mode,” he added.

Emphasising the state government’s commitment to farmers, the minister pointed out that the agricultural budget has witnessed an exponential rise -- from Rs 600 crore during the previous administration to Rs 27,000 crore under the current regime. Furthermore, through the Nadi Jodo Abhiyan (river linking project), Rs 1,00,000 crore has been allocated to enhance irrigation infrastructure, with plans to expand irrigated land across the state. Agriculture now constitutes 39 per cent of the state’s GDP, he said.

“A high-level committee has been established under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while another will be formed under the Chief Secretary’s leadership. Similar committees will be constituted at the district level to ensure streamlined implementation,” the Minister elaborated.

Highlighting the impressive growth in the agricultural sector, the Minister noted that the agriculture growth rate has surged from 3 per cent in 2003 to the current rate of 9.1 per cent, reflecting an extraordinary increase of over 327 per cent.

He attributed this achievement to consistent hikes in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm yields and the implementation of various welfare initiatives aimed at bolstering the farming community.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change, the Minister underscored the need to adapt farming practices accordingly. “Sustainable agriculture and biodiversity are being prioritised to ensure resilience and sustained productivity,” he said.

To promote millet cultivation on a large scale, the government has launched schemes focusing on Shree Anna.

Sharing an example from Rourkela, the Minister remarked, “When I visited the town, I saw women who were well-dressed and adorned with gold jewelry -- a testament to the success of Shree Anna cultivation, which has significantly enhanced their family incomes,” Vijayvargiya said.

“They sell millet at Rs 60 per kg, compared to the previous Rs 1-2 per kg, illustrating the transformative impact of this initiative. Ensuring farmers receive the right price for their produce remains a priority,” the Minister said.

The Farmers Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh and the Horticulture Cooperative Department will collaborate to drive farmer development.

Complementary measures such as interventions in public health and medical education, are being introduced to support rural communities.

Collectively, these policies aim to revolutionize the agricultural sector, empowering farmers to achieve sustainable and profitable livelihoods.

Financial assistance under the mission is designed to alleviate farmers’ economic burdens by offering affordable loans tailored to their needs, the Minister added.

