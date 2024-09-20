Following PM Modi’s landmark visit, Jitendra Singh highlights ‘democracy’s true mainstreaming’ in J&K

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s significant visit as part of the ongoing Assembly election campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that true mainstreaming of democracy has begun in J&K.

Singh’s comments were highlighted on the Namo App - the official app of PM Modi, which provides the latest information and instant updates. His observations were accompanied by key points showcasing PM Modi’s grand rally and roadshow held on Thursday in J&K.

The app featured various pictures of enthusiastic crowds cheering for the Prime Minister, along with statements from voters praising him.

PM Modi recently wrapped up a successful visit to J&K, receiving a warm welcome from the locals during a historic assembly election - the first in a decade. The region saw an impressive voter turnout of 61.13 per cent in the first phase, which is viewed as a positive indication of the people of J&K's enthusiastic engagement in the democratic process, according to a report shared by NamoApp.

Clearly, the Prime Minister's rally in Srinagar saw a massive turnout, which is being interpreted as a strong endorsement from the people for the abrogation of Article 370.

“It is heartening to see the transformation in the region, where fear has been replaced by hope. The people are embracing democracy with open arms,” stated Jitendra Singh, highlighting the active participation of citizens in the electoral process.

The Namo App has shared data supporting the notion of a positive attitude among the masses in the Valley.

“Noteworthy enthusiasm was evident in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, and Kulgam, where voter turnout reached impressive levels: over 80 per cent, 71 per cent, 70 per cent, and 62 per cent respectively. These remarkable figures not only exceed previous records but also signify a new chapter in the region’s democratic history,” the report states.

In a passionate appeal, Prime Minister Modi has also urged all citizens to break previous voting records in the upcoming election phase scheduled for September 25th, emphasising the collective responsibility of building a ‘Naya Kashmir.’

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired a resurgence of democratic aspiration which had gone dormant. What we witness today is the true mainstreaming of democracy in J&K,” said the Union Minister.

Demonstrating the people's affection for PM Modi, he was presented with a traditional pheran by Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a farmer from Anantnag. Unable to take the PM's measurements directly, Irshad used his father's measurements to ensure the pheran would fit perfectly. PM Modi graciously donned the traditional attire gifted to him by the Kashmir farmer.

Anil Baluni, BJP national media chief, also reacted to this, stating, “These gestures only illustrate the deep bond and respect the people of Jammu and Kashmir have for Modi ji, who they regard as a father figure. Today, there is a renewed spirit of optimism, and the narrative in Jammu and Kashmir is changing.”

During his visit, PM Modi received a warm welcome from locals, who embraced him with open arms.

A social media trend, #KhushamdeedPM, emerged, reflecting the deep affection and acceptance he enjoys in the region.

“As a daughter of Kashmir, I proudly Welcome our PM @narendramodi with open hearts and the warmth of our hospitality. The positive changes in healthcare, education, and infrastructure are bringing hope and a brighter future to the Valley,” Syed Tabinda Qadri, a Viksit Bharat Ambassador, said in a post on X.

A viral tweet from a Kashmiri woman celebrating positive changes.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are reclaiming their space, and we are witnessing the emergence of a Naya Kashmir,” Baluni was quoted as saying.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.