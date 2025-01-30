Follow PM Modi's advice, reduce 10% edible oils from diet: Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) World Championship bronze medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Thursday exhorted people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice and cut down on 10 percent edible oil from their diet to improve their fitness and make India a fit country.

The 31-year-old Bidhuri said PM Modi's 'Fit India Initiative' has come at the right time as obesity is growing in the country and is becoming a huge problem.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the issue of growing obesity in the country, which has become a major issue concerning our country today. Before this, Modiji had started the 'Fit India Movement'. But fitness training alone will not help, we have to be careful about our diet too," Bidhuri told IANS on Thursday.

Bidhuri, who won a bronze medal in the 2017 World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany, by reaching the semifinals, said people should participate in this initiative with enthusiasm and make it a big success.

"Today Modiji has suggested that we should cut down on 10 percent edible oil in our daily diet so as to lose weight and become fit," said the star boxer.

"Modiji has taken this initiative today and we should enthusiastically participate in this in large numbers to make it a success," said Bidhuri, who felt the problem of extra weight is a major issue concerning the society.

"We should endeavour to cut down 10 percent edible oil from our diet and make the country Fit India," concluded Bidhuri, only the fourth Indian boxer to win a medal in World Boxing Championship.

