ED files prosecution complaint in illegal mining in Himachal, UP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday said it has filed the prosecution complaint in an illegal mining case pertaining to the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and the Yamuna River in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Gian Chand and seven others have been arraigned as accused in the prosecution complaint filed before the Special Court (PMLA) in Ghaziabad. The court has also taken cognizance of the prosecution Complaint on January 17.

The case was initiated on the basis of formal complaints and intelligence inputs alleging illegal sand and mineral mining operations on the river bed of the Beas River by several mining mafias, including Gian Chand, and proceeds of crime to the tune of hundreds of crore have been generated through these illegal mining operations.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of six first information reports (FIRs) registered by different police stations in the districts of Kangra and Una in Himachal Pradesh relating to illegal mining.

As per the FIRs, it has been alleged that illegal mining activities are taking place on government land and tippers, poclains, JCBs and tractors are actively engaged in illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh. These vehicles were involved in illegally extracting minerals and consequently unlawfully transporting these minerals to stone crushers by overloaded vehicles.

Another FIR dated November 1, 2024, has also been registered by Behat police station in Saharanpur against Gian Chand and others.

In order to conduct the comprehensive investigation, another FIR of the UP Police has also been taken into the ambit of investigation in this case, the ED said in a statement.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Gian Chand and his accomplice Sanjay Kumar on November 18, 2024.

Further investigation by the ED has also resulted in the attachment of property to the tune of approximately Rs 4.9 crore. During the course of the investigation, 12 searches have been conducted on the premises of several mining mafias, including Gian Chand and his associates, in Himachal Pradesh and Saharanpur and statements of several persons have been recorded.

On scrutiny of incriminating material seized, it was found that Gian Chand and his associates are involved in illegal mining operations ranging from the Beas and Yamuna rivers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.