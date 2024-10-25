Five Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 25 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said in a statement that five soldiers were killed and four others seriously injured by a rocket hit in southern Lebanon on Thursday night.

The killed, including two officers, were reservists from the 8th Armored Brigade, according to the IDF.

The soldiers were hit by a rocket launched by Hezbollah in front of a house in a Lebanese village, while the troops were accepting a logistics supply, according to the Israel's state-owned Kan TV News.

The channel added that seven Israeli soldiers sustained moderate injuries while ten others were lightly injured during the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday to 10, with 11 seriously wounded.

In a separate statement, the IDF said that the Israeli Air Force killed Abbas Adnan Moslem, commander at Hezbollah's Radwan elite unit, in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

The statement noted that throughout Thursday, the Israeli military struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

