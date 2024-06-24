Five arrested for raping minor girl in Assam's Udalguri

Guwahati, June 24 (IANS) At least five persons were arrested in Assam’s Udalguri district for allegedly raping a minor girl who was returning from tuition, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Majbat area in Udalguri district.

According to police, the minor girl was returning from a tuition centre on Saturday evening when one of the accused offered her a lift on his motorbike. However, he, along with his four associates, took the victim to a brick kiln where all of them allegedly raped her in turns.

Meanwhile, locals enraged over the incident set ablaze the house of one accused on Monday. The district administration has deployed paramilitary forces to avoid any untoward incident in the locality.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh ordered an inquiry into the whole incident. Further investigation is underway.

