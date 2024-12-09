'Find your people, who dream with you': Wolff's final message for parting Hamilton

Abu Dhabi, Dec 9 (IANS) Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff shared a special message for parting seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton, who is set to drive for Ferrari from the 2025 season, saying 'find your people, who dream with you.'

Hamilton drove his final race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday and finished fourth ahead of his teammate George Russell to end his 11-year-long association with the Silver Arrows.

In 12 seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton competed in 246 races, setting a record for the most starts with a single team in Formula 1. During this time, he achieved 84 victories, secured 13 additional podium finishes, and earned 78 pole positions. Hamilton also claimed six of his seven Drivers' Championships with the team, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greatest drivers.

"Hi, Lewis. I'm on the go, so I thought I'd better leave your voice note, like all this. Yeah, the moment is here. We all knew what's coming. We've raced the last lap. The longest and most successful partnership in Formula One history," Wolff said in an audio message on Monday.

"Who would have thought that when we started the journey? It's been a crazy ride for a boy from Stephen Edge, we had a dream and we shared his journey with us at Mercedes. So now, you're opening up a new chapter with Ferrari, but most important to remember one thing. Find your people. Not just the ones who work with you or sign your contract. Obviously, we know that's important. But the ones who dream with you, who fight with you, who have your back and your ear. The ones who stand with you and kneel with you. The ones who see you, including the parts you don't want seen.

"Who never stops believing, even when you do sometimes. Because when you find your people, don't just beat the world. You change it. And whatever the future holds, just remember, we will always be your people. Because every dream needs a team. You know it. They can be my friends here on track. We're really looking forward to it. That's the most important message I've ever sent," Wolff concluded.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton revealed that the fabled instruction from engineer Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington of ‘it’s Hammer Time’ had brought home the fact that this would be his final appearance for Mercedes – whose engines have powered Hamilton to all 105 of his F1 victories.

“When (Bono) said it was ‘Hammer Time’, I did notice in the moment, I was like, 'that’s the last time I’m going to hear that,’” said Hamilton. “It really clicked for me in that moment. But a really, really hard race, naturally, from where I was (on the grid)."

Hamilton will now prepare to move to Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc in 2025, as 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli gets set to fill his shoes at Mercedes.

