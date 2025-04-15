IPL 2025: Ball change rule in second innings is definitely helping bowlers, says Mohit Sharma

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 game on Wednesday, fast bowler Mohit Sharma stated the new second ball rule in the IPL has been beneficial for bowlers.

In their return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, DC’s unbeaten streak came to an end after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs, especially with the middle-order collapsing after the visitors’ opted for a ball change in the 13th over.

“It helps 100%, and we saw that in the last game too. Initially, the 12-over ball was a little wet, as dew came in the last game. When their innings was ending, dew started coming in and it was good in the second innings. When Karn changed the ball after the 13th over, the ball started spinning. So the hard ball creates a little difference.

“With time, when it reaches the 15th or 16th over, the condition of the ball becomes the same. But yes, I can say that as a bowler, it has an effect. If I bowl the 14th or 15th over, where the ball has changed, I will always prefer to hit the yorker, because the ball is dry, and it won't slip. So I think it makes a difference,” said Mohit in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Asked if DC had discussed about the ball change in their strategy meetings, Mohit explained that it also depends on whether dew will come on the given day. “Till now, there has been no discussion in the bowlers meeting. I saw in the last match that there was a change in the 13th over. But, yes, I think that if it is thought in that way, then it is a good point.”

“You can think about how the dew is coming, only if you know 100% that the dew is coming. After that, if you decide that the more we delay (taking the ball), the better it is for us in terms of death (overs). The drier the ball is, the better it is for the bowlers. So, this thing can be used. But, for that, the confirmation should be that the dew will come.”

“Now we are seeing some grounds, like we played a practice game in Vizag, and the dew was too much. But the dew did not come in both the games. In Delhi also, the dew started coming late in the last match. So, it is such a thing that is totally uncontrollable. You cannot think about it. But, yes, we can plan 100%, and this is a good point. We can talk in the meeting about how things can be done.”

Mohit was also happy with the way saliva is being allowed to shine the ball has helped bowlers’ cause, especially after it was banned due to Covid-19 pandemic. “Yes, 100%. Now, you will see that in 70% of the games, the ball is tailing in. So, that is happening because saliva is heavy, and sweat is not that heavy. So, if the ball is heavy, it will tail in. Now, there is not much dew in many grounds.”

“So, we will say that the wet ball is also reversing. Sometimes, we will see that even though there is dew, it will still reverse. Sometimes, it happens that you maintain the condition of the ball or the other side becomes heavier. So, it reverses, but the impact of saliva is 110% on that.”

With DC suffering an unexpected heartbreaking home defeat, Mohit insisted the team has it in them to bounce back strongly against RR. “If we go back to the last match, we were almost through, but unfortunately the middle order collapsed and that's why we lost the match. But yes, I feel that this is such a big tournament, and you are bound to lose games.”

“When you lose a match like that in that scenario, a loss like that brings you together. Like, we talk about how you can do well as a unit and can communicate well. So I feel that we lost at the right time, and after that we can catch up.”

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been DC’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with ten scalps and Mohit heaped rich praise on him, as well as on how skipper Axar Patel is handling his overs in the match. "It is a very good thing even after the IPL. For Delhi, yes, 100%. He is very good for the team. How KD has bowled, despite having small grounds and dew, is incredible.”

“Also, the way Axar is using him as a captain, he is being used whenever we feel we are under pressure, whenever we need a breakthrough, when the partnership is being built, or how to use his overs effectively. The atmosphere is very good. Axar and I have played a lot of cricket together, and I know him personally."

“So, after becoming the captain, nothing has changed. He is someone who keeps the atmosphere light. It doesn't matter whether the result comes in your favour or not, it's a story of later. It's not like he is doing anything special."

"After losing the last game, he said whatever has happened, has happened. Whatever will happen in the future will happen. But we will do what's in our control. As far as Axar's captaincy is concerned, then yes, it is very simple. He keeps a lot of things aligned. He doesn't complicate at all," he added.

Mohit signed off by jokingly talking about the random bat checks being carried out by on-field umpires in recent matches. "That's really good, please check those bats, as we have been seeing such big sixes (being hit in the competition). If a bat or two are caught oversized, then ban them also."

