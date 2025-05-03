‘Expo 2025’ in Japan showcases India's growing international presence: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Pathbreaking initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’ and achievements in sectors like energy, IT, infrastructure, health, and tourism are also being showcased at the six-month-long Expo 2025 in Japan, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has informed.

In a post on X social media platform, the minister said that the India Pavilion- BHARAT at the expo in Osaka is "a remarkable representation of India's cultural richness and commercial successes, and welcomed its 5,000th visitor today”.

“This space is a stunning display of India's growing international presence and the giant strides that the country has taken in the last decade, under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership,” Goyal added.

One of the highlights of the pavilion has been the display of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's south pole and India's advances in space technology.

“I am confident this expo will provide a big boost to trade and tourism in India and further cement our role as the world's trusted partner,” the minister mentioned.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister said he met Navroz D Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global, during his visit to London this week.

“Highlighted how India's rapidly expanding middle class, manufacturing capability and rise of digital economy offer a unique opportunity for investment and growth,” he posted on X.

Goyal also met Francois Michel, Group CEO, John Cockerill in Brussels.

“We discussed how the group's expertise in innovation in diverse technology solutions can further assist India's growth story. Explored avenues for deeper collaboration and multi-sectoral partnerships,” said the minister.

Also, Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, have reaffirmed their shared resolve to conclude the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.

Both sides reiterated their aim to address pending issues in a spirit of mutual respect and pragmatism, including at the next round scheduled to be held from May 12-16 in New Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Friday after the meeting in Brussels.

