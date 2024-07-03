Watch Video: Samantha Pole Dance's Stunning Moves

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was earlier diagnosed with auto-immune disease Myositis, is on a recovery path. Sam took a break from her busy acting schedule and is focusing on her health and healing her disease. Sam also started a podcast in which she started sharing a lot of knowledge about her inner healing, and well-being with her fans, and followers.

Recently, Sam took to pole dancing and is getting trained under a pole dance expert trainer in Mumbai. Some of the videos of Sam's pole dance moves are going viral on social media platforms. Her intense moves on the floor in this latest video are giving fitness goals to many.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sam has signed an action web series 'Rakthabeej' from Raj and DK in which she is going to act with Aditya Roy Kapur. More details about this web series are awaited.