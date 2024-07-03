Over 2,500 households evacuated due to floods in Myanmar

Yangon, July 3 (IANS) Floods displaced more than 2,500 households in several towns of northern Myanmar following heavy rains and rising river levels, official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Wednesday.

In Myitkyina of Kachin State, the water level of the Ayeyarwady River exceeded its warning mark on Monday and Tuesday, displacing 2,064 households, the report said.

In Hpakant Township of Kachin State, people from 386 households affected by floods caused by heavy rains were also evacuated on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

In Hkamti Town of Sagaing Region, the water level of the Chindwin River surpassed its warning mark on Tuesday and displaced 188 households, the report said.

Local authorities, fire service personnel, and rescue organisations have conducted rescue operations and evacuated the flood victims, the reports said, adding that the flood victims were taking shelter in relief centres, which have been set up in monasteries, churches, and schools.

According to the country's Meteorology and Hydrology Department, the water level of the Ayeyarwady River in Myitkyina was about 4.5 feet above its warning mark on Tuesday, and the water level of the Chindwin River in Hkamti was about 5.5 feet above its warning mark.

On Wednesday, the water level of the Ayeyarwady River and creeks in several towns in northern Myanmar's Kachin State, including Mogaung and Bhamo, exceeded their relevant warning marks, the weather agency reported.

The weather agency also advised residents living near river banks and in low-lying areas in the townships to take precautionary measures.

In Myanmar, July and August are the middle of the rainy season, and heavy rains are typical during the period, according to the weather agency.

