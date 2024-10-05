Watch Live Visuals at Rajendra Prasad's House: Rajendra Prasad Daughter Gaytari Dies

October 5, Hyderabad:

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter, Gayatri, tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to a heart attack. The family is devastated by the sudden loss. On Friday night (October 4, 2024), Gayatri experienced chest pain and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite the doctors' best efforts, she passed away around 1 a.m.

Rajendra Prasad, known for his emotional nature, spoke about his daughter in a deeply moving video two days ago. He revealed that Gayatri had always reminded him of his late mother, whom he had lost when he was just 10 years old.

“When I was 10, I lost my mother, and that pain has stayed with me all my life. For years, I could barely remember her face until Gayatri was born. It was as if I saw my mother again through her. Even though she had gotten married and moved away, I always felt her presence," he said.

In a touching moment, Rajendra Prasad also recalled taking Gayatri home after her marriage and playing the song "Talli.. Talli.. Na Chitti Talli" from the film Bewars for her.

Gayatri leaves behind her daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who appeared as a child artist in the movie Mahanati.