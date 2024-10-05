Case Against Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has been in the news since the demolition of the N Convention Center by HYDRAA. Recently, Telangana's Minister Konda Surekha made a few shocking comments on Nagarjuna's involvement in Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. The entire Telugu film industry came in support of the stars slamming the Minister.

But 'Janam Kosam' leader Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed a complaint against Nagarjuna at Madhapur Police Station. He asked the police to arrest the actor under criminal charges for illegally constructing the convention centre near Thammidikunta Lake. The police accepted the complaint and sent a legal opinion. Bhaskar Reddy further criticized the actor for damaging nature.

