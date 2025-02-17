Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava Breaks Pushpa 2's Record, Collects Rs 121 Crore

The Indian film sector has been holding its breath for a huge success, and it appears that Vicky Kaushal's recent release, Chhaava, is going to be the answer. The movie, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has stormed the box office, earning an astounding Rs. 121 crore nett within three days.

According to trade reports, Chhaava has not only entered the much-desired 100 Crore club but is also running Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 close. The movie is registering a great response in North India with some regions, especially Maharashtra, witnessing an incredible response. This can be understood given that Chhaava is inspired by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shamabaji Maharaj's life, something that has struck a chord among the locals.

To everyone's surprise, Chhaava has also beaten Pushpa 2's one-day record at the Movie Max multiplex chain. Whereas Pushpa 2 had made Rs. 2.01 crore in a single day, Chhaava has surpassed this by making the same amount.

The box office success of Chhaava has not just catapulted Vicky Kaushal into the league of Bollywood's promising stars but also witnessed a major milestone for the industry. If the movie can repeat its success, especially on the important Monday test, it may well end up being the first blockbuster of Hindi cinema in 2025.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has a star cast with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna playing lead roles. The music for the film, which has been written by the iconic AR Rahman, has been getting rave reviews as well.

As box office figures continue to break records, it's evident that Chhaava is a movie that won't go away. Will it be the largest blockbuster of 2025? Only time will tell, but for the moment, it's a film that's generating all the right buzz.

