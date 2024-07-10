Unseen Pics: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant!

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani - and Radhika Merchant have started, and the unseen pictures are going viral. Everyone is gushing over the images that showcase the joy.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are to tie the knot on July 12th, and the wedding festivities started a few days ago. The couple celebrated their Haldi on July 8th, and many Bollywood celebrities joined in. The unseen photos of the couple have taken social media by storm, drawing everyone's attention.

Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's Haldi unseen images:

Official photos of the Ambani's grand Haldi celebrations are yet to be released. Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone's stylist, shared some exclusive snapshots from the event. The first picture shows the couple beaming in yellow attire. The second picture captures Anant unable to take his eyes off Radhika, radiating pure joy. In the third picture, they share candid moments, smiling at each other.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Manushi Chillar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor, Orry, and others, attended the event. With the title 'Shubh Vivah, 'Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is to be held on July 12th at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The marriage is followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' with a traditional attire dress code. A grand reception titled 'Mangal Utsav' is to be celebrated with an Indian chic dress code.

